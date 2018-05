Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The chief executive officer at BP, Robert Dudley, has given outlook on the oil prices during the next two years.

According to him, in 2017-2018 the oil price will be about 55-60 USD per barrel, Report informs citing the RIA Novoti, R. Dudley said in an interview with Bloomberg at World Economic Forum in Davos.

Notably, BP was founded in 1909 and it is one of the 6 world's largest oil and gas companies.