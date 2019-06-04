​BP and partners contribute to enhancement of institutional capacity

BP and its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, PETRONAS, Chevron, LUKOIL, NICO, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, SGC, ITOCHU, ONGC, TOTAL, Eni – today announced the successful completion of the “Supporting effective migration management” project which started in 2015.

Report informs citing the BP, this project was a part of the larger scale programme on “Consolidation of Migration and Border Management Capacities in Azerbaijan”, financed by the European Union with co- funding from the United States Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The project aimed to transfer international best practices to the country to help efficient implementation of the government’s migration strategies, policies and legislation through capacity-building and technical assistance. The specific objectives of the project included assisting in the development and establishment of an effective mechanism for the management of the new visa regime and strengthening the legal and institutional capacity for effective migration management, including improved organizational performance and efficiency and upgraded inter-agency cooperation.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region: “Throughout the four-year implementation of the project we cooperated closely with all parties involved – both co-funders and beneficiaries, to ensure the efficiency of the project activities. We are very pleased to bring this important project to a successful end achieving sustainable outcomes that will benefit both the government and different migrant groups. As Azerbaijan’s long-term business partners BP and its co-venturers will continue their efforts to help the country enhance its institutional capacities, build on the effective governance and, as part of these, develop its technical and human resources.”

The beneficiaries of the project are the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, the State Border Service and other relevant state agencies.

The total contribution of BP and its co-venturers was 664,913 EURO allocated in six phases within the four years of the project duration (2015-2018).

The main achievements of the project have included: