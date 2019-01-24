BP and co-venturers spent more than $4.1 million on social projects

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent more than $4.1 million in Azerbaijan alone on social investment and sponsorship projects, Report informs citing a statement from the ceremony on successful completion of the project which BP and its co-venturers supported to help enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Azerbaijan..

The project aimed to develop skills and capabilities of the targeted people through trainings and other specialised activities. The training programme mainly focused on enhancing the English language, computer and soft skills.

Throughout the implementation of the project BP and its co-venturers worked closely with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the State Employment Centres combining their efforts with those of business organizations and enterprises to explore and identify internship and employment opportunities for the participants in the project. This was a one-year project which was implemented by the British Council and was completed at the end of 2018

The total value of the project was more than 400,000 AZN.

Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) Gary Jones said that the project aimed to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

According to him, to achieve this goal, 86 persons with disabilities trained to build a successful career. A successful job fair was arranged last December in which the participants were brought together with around 40 employer organisations to discuss what opportunities existed for them upon completion of the training programme.

‘As of today, 22 participants are employed by various organisations or self-employed (this also includes people who had jobs prior to the programme). Eight participants attended internship programmes at various hotels in Baku. Up to 10 participants have received initial offers for remote works and employment. In addition, BP is working on a special work placement programme to provide an opportunity for selected participants in the project to engage in an international working environment practicing their new skills and learning from experienced BP staff’, the Regional President said.