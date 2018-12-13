BP: ACG production next year expected to be same as in 2018

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/c4e72ef90794be2452699072f96b0250/d969a476-68a8-4343-8b94-6ccbb8486a4f_292.jpg

Baku.13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The production in Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil fields in 2019 is expected to be the same as in 2018, BP Azerbaijan`s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told journalists.

"We’ll try to keep the production stable in the block," he added.

Aslanbayli also noted that maintenance works are planned in Central Azeri and West Chirag platforms.

"According to the plan, the maintenance works will start in the Central Azeri in the first quarter and in West Chirag in October 2019. However, this is a plan and it may change depending on how the works proceed," he said.

The ACG production is expected to make up 581,000 barrels in 2018. In January-September 2018 ACG produced 588,000 barrels per day, or 161,000,000 barrels in total, that’s 22 million tonnes.