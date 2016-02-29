BP: 66% of 'Shah Deniz 2' works completed

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, 'Shah Deniz 2' project continued to move ahead with a number of milestones already achieved. The project is over 66% complete in terms of engineering, procurement and construction, and remains on target for first gas from Shah Deniz Stage 2 in 2018.

Report informs, report of 'BP-Azerbaijan' company declares regarding results of the past year.

It was stated wide scale activities are currently ongoing at all offshore and onshore sites/fabrication yards of the country including the Sangachal Terminal, ATA (AMEC/Tekfen/Azfen) yard near Baku, Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory and along the pipeline route.

'In the fourth quarter, the hull strips of the Subsea Construction Vessel 'Khankendi' completed their journey from Singapore through the Volga-Don canal and arrived safely in Baku to join the bow section, which has now been completed at the Baku Shipyard. The sections, weighing a total of 10,800 tonnes, are 140 metres long, 16 metres wide and 17 metres high. Once completed, this new vessel will be deployed to the 'Shah Deniz 2' area for the construction of the subsea structures. Another major milestone was the delivery of the first two subsea Christmas Trees that were delivered to Baku from Leeds, UK, following completion of their UK testing scope.

Notably, at the end of 2015, over 20,000 people were involved in construction activities across all main contracts in Azerbaijan and over 80% of them were Azerbaijani nationals.