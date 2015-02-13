"BOS Shelf" trains SOCAR employees

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The retraining courses on the profession of a fitter were organized in Gobustan Regional Training Center in 2015, according to the agreement signed between Education, Training and Certification Department (ETCD) of SOCAR and "BOS Shelf" LLC.

Report was informed by the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

3 groups of 51 people are trained as a fitter in the courses. The participants of course who will pass theoretical and practical examinations successfully will be awarded with certificates of ETCD at the end of the course.