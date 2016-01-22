Bob Dudley: TAP pipeline project is very important

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ P Group Chief Executive and BP Director Bob Dudley on Thursday highlighted the significance of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project in statements to the ANA-MPA from Davos, following a meeting with Minister of State Nikos Pappas, describing it as the largest infrastructure pipe project in the world that BP was currently aware of, Report informs citing the Greek media.

"I am here in Davos, I am meeting with Minister Pappas and we are discussing the progress on the TAP – Trans Adriatic Pipeline. We’re very appreciative of the government, it has helped put in place the installation agreement," he said.

"We’ll be laying pipe for this very, very important southern corridor project, this year, and the project will be on stream in a couple of years but we’ve signed agreements with Greek companies on the construction and purchase of the pipes. I’m very pleased with the help and the mutual recognition of the importance of the project in Greece and actually for all of Europe and the very, very significant investment.

This pipeline is the largest infrastructure pipe project in the world that we know, the production of gas by Azerbaijan through Georgia into Turkey and then into Greece and then across Albania into Italy. I think I would like to add that this is a great example of the business-minded support of the Greek government for inward investment into Greece and BP is very happy to be a part of this project, and I am very comfortable with the alignment on this important European project."

Notably, in initial phase, 10 billion cubic meters of gas produced in the framework of 'Shah Deniz-2' project will be transported to Europe via TAP pipeline, which is part of Southern Gas Corridor project. The pipeline will begin from Kipoy territory on Turkish-Greek border and extend to Southern Italy passing through Greece, Albania and across the Adriatic Sea. Length of the pipeline is 878 km, which 545 km will cover territory of Greece, 215 km of Albania, 105 km of the Adriatic sea and 8 km of Southern Italy. The highest point of the pipeline is in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), while the lower part (820 meters) will be under the sea. At present, preparation works are carried out for TAP pipeline construction. To start construction of pipeline is planned this year.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies are TAP shareholders.