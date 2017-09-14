Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia may postpone Saudi Aramco's privatization

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia may postpone the IPO (initial public offering) of its largest oil company Saudi Aramco until better times, namely to the first and second quarters of 2019. Report informs, Bloomberg reports referring to anonymous informed sources.

In accordance with the current plans, this first public offering of shares is to be held in the second half of 2018, and its volume (5% of shares) is about $ 100 bln. In the meantime, the official version is that preparations for an IPO are on schedule and everything should happen on time.

Notably, in October in Riyadh there will be a major investment conference, which should clarify this and other issues. For example, the question of where Saudi Aramco shares will be traded besides the capital of Saudi Arabia. While the main contenders are London and New York.