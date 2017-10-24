Bloomberg: OPEC members mull extension of output cut deal

© REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members discuss extension of the production cut deal by late 2018.

Report informs, the Bloomberg has stated.

The statement says that OPEC members are also developing a separate strategy on the deal.

The goal is to convince the public that OPEC will not sharply increase offer in oil market after the expiration. This may be approved at the next summit of the organization, which will be held on November 30 in Vienna (Austria).

However, its approval may be suspended by 2018.