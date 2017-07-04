Bloomberg: OPEC soared oil production to this year's maximum

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Oil production in OPEC member countries in June rose to its maximum level of this year.

Report informs, Bloomberg agency reported.

According to agency, growth in production was mainly due to Libya and Nigeria, freed from the Vienna Agreement on production cut. Thus, according to Bloomberg's research, oil production in June increased by 260,000 barrels/day or 0.8% and reached 32.55 mln barrels / day.

Libya's oil production exceeded 1 mln barrels/day level and reached a maximum for last 4 years. Saudi Arabia has increased its oil production by 90,000 barrels per day, while Angola and the UAE each by 40,000 barrels per day. Equatorial Guinea, which became the 14th member of OPEC in May this year, increased oil production by 150,000 barrels per day in June.