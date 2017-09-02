Bloomberg: Oil production declining in Russia

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ / OPEC and a number of non-member countries agreed at the end of 2016 in Vienna to reduce their oil production by a total of 1.8 mln barrels per day from October level, of which 336,000 barrels or 3% fall on Russia.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg agency.

The information says that in August Russia produced 10.911 mln bpd, which is 0.4% lower than in July and 1.9% higher than the same period last year.

At the same time, the average daily oil production in Russia in October 2016 was 11.247 mln barrels.