Bloomberg: Oil prices will fall to $ 10

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Breakthrough in battery technology will happen in 2018, which will open the way to mass production of cheap electric vehicles. In this regard, oil price will start to fall.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, the biggest shock will be felt in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

According to scenario, in 2020, oil will fall to $ 20/barrel. The agency does not exclude the drop in prices to $ 10 by 2024.

In 2028, as a result of bankruptcy of oil companies in the world investors will leave this sector massively.