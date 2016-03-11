Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) awarded for 'Shah Deniz-2' project

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has received the 'Deal of 2015' award by Infrastructure Journal & Project Finance Magazine for its participation in the financing of the 'Shah Deniz-2' infrastructure project.

'The development of this landmark natural gas field project, financed by BSTDB along with EBRD, ADB and a group of commercial lenders will help transport the gas from Azerbaijan via Georgia and Turkey to Greece and Bulgaria, and on to Italy', the information says.