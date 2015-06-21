Black Sea Terminal LLC donates to Georgia

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Black Sea Terminal LLC, the Member of SOCAR Group (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) expressed deepest regret in regard with the tragedy, which happened as a result of floods in Tbilisi.

Report was told by Imran Ayvazov, SOCAR PR Manager in Kulevi Oil Terminal.

BST LLC is a socially responsible company transferred 30 000 GEL as a donation in a specially created fund to support the victims of Tbilisi natural disaster. With its donation company management intends to make its contribution in the recovery efforts of the capital of Georgia.

Before "SOCAR Energy Georgia" allocated 50 thousand laris in the first phase to help victims.Moreover, transportation services of the Tbilisi mayor's office which deals with the solution of social problems of the population was provided with 10 thousand liters of fuel.