 Top
    Close photo mode

    Belgian and Spanish companies to discuss share purchase in DESFA with Greek minister

    'Fluxys' tends to buy 8%, 'Enagas' 11% of shares in DESFA

    Baku. 25 November.REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Belgian 'Fluxys' and Spanish 'Enagas' companies will meet with Greek minister of energy and natural resources Panos Skourletis on November 27.

    Report informs referring to Greek media, share purchase intention of both companies in Greek gas distribution operator DESFA will be discussed in the meeting.

    According to the information, the European Commission has already permitted sale of 17% part of 66% share of DESFA referring to State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to these companies.

    'Fluxys' intends to buy 8% share, 'Enagas' 11% in DESFA.

    P.Skourletis will visit Brussels (Belgium) this week to participate in the meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers and main issue of discussion is supposed to be DESFA. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi