    Bank of America Merrill Lynch: Oil can reach $ 100 / barrel next year

    Average price to be $ 75 per barrel

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ “The Bank of America Merrill Lynch” investment Bank states that next year, the price of one barrel of crude oil in the world market may reach $ 100, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    According to the report of Bank, the price of Brent crude oil on the commodity markets will be $ 70 per barrel this year and $ 75 per barrel next year.

    However, Francisco Blanch, the head of “Bank of America Merrill Lynch” said that there is a risk that Brent will rise to $ 90, or even up to $ 100  barrel in the second half of 2019.

    The report also highlights the possible decline of crude oil production of Venezuela and crude oil exports of Iran.

