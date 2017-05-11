Baku will host the 24th International Caspian Oil and Gas Conference 2017

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ On June 1-2, the JW Marriot Absheron Hotel will host the largest event of the energy sector in the Caspian Sea region – the 24th International Caspian Oil and Gas Conference 2017. As a recognised international platform and the key event in the region’s oil and gas industry, the conference has been bringing together senior level directors every year to discuss key oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and ensure energy security.

Report was informed in the organizer Iteca Caspian, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) both show invaluable support for Caspian Oil&Gas.

The conference will address such issues as: “Role of Azerbaijan in global energy, status of major projects and a look to future strategic growth”, “Identifying key operators plans in developing onshore and offshore oilfields, expansion of international cooperation in oil and gas projects”, “An overview the refining and petrochemical industries in Azerbaijan new projects development”, “Diversifying supply routes from the Caspian region, Azerbaijan as transportation, logistic hub of Caspian region”, “Cost optimization and improving the efficiency of upstream development with advanced technologies for exploration and production”, “Improving the efficiency of exploration and production with digital technologies”, “The development perspectives for alternative energy in Azerbaijan”. Around 400 delegates from more than 30 countries are planning to take part in the conference.

This year, regular partner and exhibitor BP is marking its 25th anniversary of collaboration with Azerbaijan. One of conference sessions at Caspian Oil and Gas will be dedicated to this anniversary: BP - Azerbaijan’s long-term partner for 25 years.

The event’s status is consolidated by its line-up of sponsors. The General Sponsor is SOCAR. The Golden Sponsor of the conference is BP and Petronas, the Silver Sponsors - INPEX, McDermott, Statoil, Reflex Marine, and the Bronze Sponsors - Schlumberger, Caspian Geophysical, Microsoft, Siemens, Dentons, Fluor, Nobel Upstream, TAP, Total, Zenith Energy, Yokogawa, Lamor Corporation. The conference’s General Media Partner is Caspian Energy International Media Group.

Thus, the conference provides suppliers with the opportunity to talk to customers and colleagues, to present technologies and services in action, to acquire useful business contacts, and to get new information and technologies, expanding the opportunities for international collaboration in the oil and gas sector. The organisers of the conference are ITE Group and its partner Iteca Caspian.