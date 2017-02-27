Baku will host International Petroleum Summit

Baku. 27 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus with support by the General Partner – The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will hold "Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017". Report was informed in the agency, the summit will be held in Baku, October 12-13.

The summit will be one of the key events in the Caspian region, assembling senior executives from leading crude, products, petrochemical, trading and transportation companies in one place to analyse the latest industrial trends and development prospects for the near future.

“Caspian countries have key roles to play in the production, processing, trading and transportation of oil and gas, with significant infrastructure projects taking place in the region as well as a search for new supply routes”, said in the Argus.

Summit participants will discuss features of development of logistic routes for export of oil and oil products, petrochemicals, changes in domestic markets of the Caspian region, will examine issues of expansion and modernization of transport infrastructure and oil refining, as well as to discuss prospects of interaction with the Iranian market.

The key themes of the event will be Caspian-Mediterranean Transportation Corridor Development prospects: Regional Crude and Products Markets; Crude and Products Exports from Azerbaijan: Main Routes; Caspian Logistics Infrastructure: Rail Transportation and Tariff Policy, Shipowners, Ports and Terminals; Regional Pipeline Routes: Reality and Developments Prospects; Project Financing in Iran. Islamic Financing; Specific Characteristics of Crude Swap Deliveries from the Caspian Region; Petrochemical Industry in the Caspian Region: Production, Transportation and Trading. In addition, banking sessions will discuss the financing of operations with Iran, prospects of Islamic financing, prospects of swap supplies of raw materials and petroleum products to Iran.

Notably, the Argus has already launched registration of persons wishing to take part at the summit at: (http://www.argus.ru/events/forthcoming-events/argus-petroleum-summit/home/).