Baku will play host to Caspian Oil & Gas 2016 next week

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ On June 1-4, Baku Expo Center will host XXIII International Caspian Oil and Gas (Caspian Oil & Gas 2016) Exhibition and Conference.

Report informs citing the main organizer - 'Iteca Caspian' company, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend the opening of the exhibition.

This year, the exhibition will bring together more than 200 companies presenting innovative technologies in oil production and energy transportation, oil and gas storage systems, services, current and future oil and gas projects in the region, and much more. The exhibition will feature companies from Belgium, China, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands and other countries. The Czech Republic, Italy and Germany will hold national stands. Each year, Caspian Oil&Gas features new exhibitors, this year from the UK, Portugal, Romania, the USA, and other countries.

Traditionally exhibition’s General Sponsor is SOCAR, the Gold Sponsors are BP and Petronas, the Silver Sponsor is Bos Shelf. Among other sponsors are Azeri M-I Drilling AZFEN J.V., Caspian Marine Services, Global Energy, SOCAR Polymer, Tekfen Construction and other.

Issues of further development for Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry in today’s realities, Azerbaijan’s role in maintaining energy supplies to Europe, ensuring environmental and industrial safety, and other subjects will be covered at the international Caspian Oil and Gas conference, which will take place from 2-3 June at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku. Around 400 delegates from more than 30 countries are planning to take part in the conference. More than 50 speakers including leading experts, representatives of government bodies, and directors of major oil and gas companies from numerous countries will give presentations on key issues of producing, managing and transporting energy resources amidst falling oil prices. For the first time, the conference will touch on specialist training for oil and gas projects. The session will enable specialists to discuss market players’ obligations in terms of staff and social responsibility, the development of talent search systems, educational programmes and other technologies to help staff be more productive, the creation of systems to monitor efficiency, building a talent pool, and other issues

The conference’s General Sponsor is SOCAR, the Gold Sponsors are BP, General Electrics and Snam, the Silver Sponsor is Inpex, and the Bronze Sponsors are Caspian Geophysical, Dentons, Nobel Oil Upstream, SAP, Schlumberger, Statoil, Total and other. The exhibition and conference’s General Media Partner is Caspian Energy International Media Group.