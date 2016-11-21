Baku will host Caspian Energy Forum in March

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The next International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2017.

Report informs, the event will be attended by heads of government institutions, ministries, committees and agencies of Azerbaijan and across the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, representatives of diplomatic missions and missions of international organizations accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as executives of large international companies.

According to information, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is also expected to address the opening ceremony.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for economic reforms Natig Amirov, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, First Vice-President of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev, Chairman of Board of Directors of Financial Markets Supervision Chamber Rufat Aslanli, Head of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Head of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC Jahangir Hajiyev, President of "Azersun Holding" Abdolbari Goozal, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Veliyev and Chairman of Board of Directors of "KazMunayGas"JSC Sauat Mynbayev were invited to the forum as a speaker, organized by Caspian European Club .