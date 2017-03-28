Baku will host 24th International Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian Oil&Gas 2017, the 24th International Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition, the largest energy sector event in the Caspian region, will take place from 31 May to 3 June 2017 at Baku Expo Center. Report was informed in the Iteca Caspian, as a recognised international platform and the key event in the region’s oil and gas industry, the exhibition has been bringing together senior level directors every year to discuss key oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and ensure energy security.

The annual participation of Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the exhibition’s opening ceremony testifies to its high status. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) both show invaluable support for Caspian Oil&Gas.

Companies from China, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Russia, The Netherlands, Turkey, Uzbekistan, etc. will take part in this year’s exhibition. The companies which participating in the exhibition will demonstrate innovative technologies in oil production and transportation of energy resources, provision of oil and gas storage systems, services, existing and future oil and gas projects in the region, and much more. The national pavilions will be performed by Italy and Germany.

The event’s status is consolidated by its line-up of sponsors. Traditionally exhibition’s General Sponsor is SOCAR, the Gold Sponsor is BP, and the Silver Sponsor is TP Azerbaijan.Among the Bronze Sponsors are Azeri MI, Baku Steel Company, AZFEN, Caspian Drilling Company Ltd, Caspian Marine Services (CMS), Global Energy Azerbaijan, RussNeft, SOCAR POLYMER, TEKFEN Construction, SIMONE and other. The exhibition’s General Media Partner is Caspian Energy International Media Group.

Issues of further development for Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry in today’s realities, Azerbaijan’s role in maintaining energy supplies to Europe, ensuring environmental and industrial safety, and other subjects will be covered at the international Caspian Oil and Gas Conference, which will take place from 1-2 June at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku.

The exhibition and conference provide suppliers with the opportunity to talk to customers and colleagues, to present technologies and services in action, to acquire useful business contacts, and to get new information and technologies, expanding the opportunities for international collaboration in the oil and gas sector. The organisers of the exhibition and conference are ITE Group and its partner Iteca Caspian.