Baku to host 2nd meeting of Energy Ministers of Southern Gas Corridor countries

Bakı. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Second meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) countries Energy Ministers is planned be held on February 29 in Baku.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, relevant official invitations have already been sent to the persons representing different countries and organizations.

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Minister Panos Skourletis, Albanian Minister of Energy and Industry Damian Gjiknuri, Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzka Petkova, Deputy Italian Minister of Industry Claudio De Vincenti, Italian Minister of Economic Development Federico Guidi, the UK Prime Minister Trade Envoy on Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Lord Astor of Hever DL, Montenegrin Minister of Economy Vladimir Kavarich, the US special representative for energy issues Amos Hochstein, Serbian Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antic, Croatian Minister of Economy Ivan Vrdoljak are among invited government officials.

According to the information, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Sir Suma Chakrabarti, EBRD Managing Director for Energy Riccardo Puliti, President of the World Bank Group Jim Yong Kim, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao, Director General of ADB's Private Sector Operations Todd Freeland, Acting Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Finance Corporation (IFC) Ethiopis Tafara, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Werner Hoyer, EIB Vice-President for the South Caucasus László Baranyay, Director General of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) Hussein Saltuk Duzyol, Chief Executive Officer of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Ian Bradshaw also have been invited to the event.

Notably, first meeting of Advisory Council of SGC countries Energy Ministers has been held on February 12, 2015 in Baku and the meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.