Baku to host International Caspian Energy Forum in March

Baku. December,5. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the Third International Caspian Energy Forum – 2015 and Caspian Energy Award – 2015 official awarding ceremony on March 11, year 2015 with support of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Caspian European Club. Report informs referring Caspian European Club.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Chairman of the Caspian European Club Ilham Aliyev has been invited to the opening ceremony of the event.

“Participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Caspian European Club, in the opening of the 3rd International Caspian Energy Forum – 2015 will give an additional impulse to dynamic development of the business-to-government dialogue and promote much closer cooperation of the Caspian-Black Sea region countries with the companies of the EU states”, Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to T.Aliyev, “heads of government agencies, ministries, committees and departments of Azerbaijan, countries of the Caspian-BlackSea and Baltic regions, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as executives of large international companies will also attend the event”.

All aspects of the energy integration of the countries of the Caspian-BlackSea and Baltic regions into the global energy markets are planned to be discussed within the framework of the first part of the forum. Speakers, delegates and forum participants will focus attention on Azerbaijan’s key role in energy, transport and infrastructure projects, growing sector of gas upstream, Southern Corridor projects and resource potential of the Caspian.

The Caspian European Forum, dedicated to the development of the non-oil sector, will be held in the second part of the event. Issues concerning introduction of innovations in financial-banking, insurance, leasing, telecommunication, tourist, machine-engineering, construction and other sectors of the non-oil industry, issues of business doing, creation of the business-to-government dialogue will be discussed within the framework of the Caspian European Forum.

As well, Caspian Energy Award – 2015 official awarding ceremony will be held within the framework of the event.