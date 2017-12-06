Baku to host meeting Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission

© Report

Baku. 6 December.REPORT.AZ/ The 14th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held on December 7.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Energy, the co-chairs of inter-governmental commission, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and delegation led by Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev will attend the meeting.

Meeting of the Commission will be followed after bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Kazakh energy ministers.

The cooperation between two countries in the field of economy, fuel-energy, transport, agriculture, labor, employment, social protection, culture, tourism, education, environmental protection included in the agenda of the Commission.

The implemented work in relevant spheres mentioned in the protocol of 13th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission held in Astana on September 22, 2016, also organization of mutual exhibition and business forums, improvement of agreement and legal basis, cooperation in youth policy and other spheres also will be reviewed.

Following the discussion of the issues, a protocol will be signed.