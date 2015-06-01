Baku hosts international oil and gas exhibition tomorrow

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 2, the XXII Caspian Oil & Gas - 2015 exhibition will kick off at "Baku Expo Center".

Report informs that CEO of the UK's "ITE Group" company which is the main organizer of the event, Edward Stroon issued a statement on it at today's press conference: "7 countries with their national stands will take part in this exhibition. Italy and the Czech Republic will participate for the first time. "

"Pavilions for national groups have been booked by the UK, Germany, Italy, China, Russia, Turkey and the Czech Republic," the CEO said.

According to E.Stroon, a total of 315 companies from 27 countries will attend the exhibition.

"Iteca Caspian" company manager Tofig Karimov said that Azerbaijani companies will comprise 30% in the exhibition.

On June 2-5, "Caspian Oil & Gas" exhibition will take place while a conference in the framework of the exhibition will be held on June 3-4.