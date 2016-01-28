 Top
    Baku to host Azerbaijan-Indonesia Energy Forum

    Gusti Nyoman Wiratmaja, Director General for Oil &Gas at Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will arrive in Baku

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an energy forum Azerbaijan-Indonesia on February 1.

    Report was told by Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Prayono Atiyanto.

    According to him, in this regard, Gusti Nyoman Wiratmaja, Director General for Oil &Gas at Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will arrive in Baku.

    From the Azerbaijani side management of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, as well as other officials will participate.

    According to P. Atiyanto, the forum will contribute to a better understanding of the possibilities of development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

