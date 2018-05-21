Baku to host conference on Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security of Europe

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host international conference on “Energy security in South-East Europe and Balkan Region”.

Report was told in the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that Energy security in South-East Europe and Balkan Region; The role of Azerbaijan in the diversification of routes and energy security in the EU; Development of the European Energy Union; International relations and investments of SOCAR and a number of other relevant topics.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria Temenuzhka Petkova and Minister of Energy

Of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov representatives of several other ministries, international and local experts will take part at the mentioned conference.