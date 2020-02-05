Baku to host Argus Azerbaijan International Oil Summit

Global price reporting agency Argus, supported by Azerbaijan’s state-owned Socar, will hold the second Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit, on 12-13 March in Baku.

Report informs that the event will bring together major regional players in the oil, transport, trading, and refining industries.

Key topics:

Marketing and trading of crude, products, and petrochemicals

Export routes for crude and products from Azerbaijan and Caspian countries

Prospects for new logistics patterns as part of the Caspian-Mediterranean transport corridor, rail transportation, and tariff policy, shipowners, ports, and terminals

Regional pipeline routes, realities, and prospects

Domestic markets for crude and refined products in the Caspian region

Petrochemicals industry in the area — production, transportation, and trading

Caspian countries remain of great importance for oil producers, traders, and transportation companies, with the region’s various big new projects providing fresh opportunities for trading and supply logistics.

The first Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit took place on October 12-13, 2018.