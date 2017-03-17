Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline transported 998,000 tons transit oil

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, Azerbaijan's main oil pipeline has transported 6 877,5 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78,8%- of the total volume of transported oil accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Thus, during January-February 2017, 5 420,5 thousand tons transported via this pipeline. During this period, the BTC transported 998,4 thousand tons of transit oil.

Notably, the BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006. Mainly "ACG" oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate delivered via BTC pipeline. In addition, the other crude oil and condensate transported via the BTC pipeline, including the transit oil.