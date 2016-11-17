Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported about 4 mln tons of transit oil in 2016

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2016, Azerbaijan's main oil pipeline has transported 37 031,6 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is lower by 3,8% compared to the corresponding period last year.

77% of the total volume of transported oil accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Thus, during January-October 28 519,3 thousand tons transported via this pipeline, which is less by 2,4% compared with the corresponding period last year.

During this period, the BTC transported 3,8 mln tons ( 21% less ) of transit oil.