Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported about 4 mln tons oil in 2016

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2016, Azerbaijan's main oil pipeline has transported 40 249,8 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), it is lower by 4% compared to the corresponding period last year.

76,9%- of the total volume of transported oil accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Thus, during January-November 30 936,9 thousand tons transported via this pipeline, which is less by 3% compared with the corresponding period last year.

During this period, the BTC transported 4,1 mln tons ( 21% less ) of transit oil.

Notably, the BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006.Mainly "ACG" oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate delivered via BTC pipeline.