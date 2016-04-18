 Top
    Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported 1.2 mln tons of transit oil in 2016

    11.2 mln tons were transported via the main pipelines in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2016, Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines transported 11 158.9 thousand tons of oil.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is by 4.3% lower than the corresponding period last year.

    79.4% of the total volume of transported oil accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Thus, during the period of this pipeline 863.9 8 thousand tons transported, which is by 2.2% less than the corresponding period last year.

    During this period, the BTC transported 1.2 mln tons of transit oil.

