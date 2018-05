Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku power plant generated about 45 million. KW/h of electricity in September 2015.

Report was told in the press service of "Azerenerji".

More than 383.9 million KW/h of electricity generated during the first 9 months of 2015.

Baku power plant with total capacity of 105 W consists of 12 units.