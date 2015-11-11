Baku Oil Refinery signs another contract

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Measures to implement the project of reconstruction and modernization of the SOCAR's Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev continues.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, based on a set of measures prepared by Fluor and SOCAR Foster Viler Engineering Services OJSC, attracted as a designer for the purposes of specific topographic studies for infrastructure design of the plant and its territories, with SOCAR Fugro OJSC signed contract and service agreement.

In addition to SOCAR Fugro, SOCAR's Department of Geophysics and Geology (DGG) attracted to the work.

The contract provided for research of infrastructure of all, including the neighboring areas of refinery, on which there are technical installations (primary processing, catalytic cracking, catalytic reforming, etc.), pipelines and cable lines, empty areas, which in the future will be used under the new settings, as well as preparation of the final report and maps.The final data will be submitted to the company's design and will be used in the next stage of research.