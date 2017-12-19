Baku Oil Refinery recently installs biturox reactor

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ As part of modernization and renovation of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, biturox reactor, which is one of the main equipment for bitumen manufacturing has been recently installed.

Report informs, the length of the equipment is 25 meters, the weight is 65 tons.

The modernization and renovation of Baku Oil Refinery will be implemented in three stages (bitumen, diesel and gasoline).

After the renovation and modernization is over the refining capacity of the plant will increase from current 6 million tons per year to 7.5 million tons.

Currently, new bitumen equipment is being installed at the plant with annual production capacity of 400,000 tons and will put into operation in the third quarter of 2018.

The diesel phase is expected to be ready by November 30, 2020, while gasoline phase is expected to complete by February 28, 2021.