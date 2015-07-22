Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline restores today

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Termination of oil transportation via the Baku-Novorossiysk in June was due to the suspension of processing plants for repairs."

Report informs, President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told the journalists.

SOCAR president said that Azerbaijan has enough oil for transportation through pipelines. "In June, we have suspended processing plants for repairs, therefore the accumulated volumes of oil have been started via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.Now all our lines are working. We can export oil via any pipeline."

R.Abdullayev noted that as of today the activity of the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline will be restored:"Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline is necessary to us. From today we will start supplying oil through this pipeline.We plan to export via the Baku-Novorossiysk approximately 1.5 million barrels of oil."