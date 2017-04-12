Baku hosts 4th Caspian Energy Forum 2017

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum 2017.

Report informs, heads of states and governments sent video addresses to forum participants and congratulated Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) on the 15th anniversary.

The event is expected to be attended by 500 delegates from 50 countries, including European commissioners, heads of government institutions, ministries, committees and agencies of Azerbaijan and across the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, representatives of diplomatic missions and missions of international organizations accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as executives of large international companies.

Forum is sponsored by R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company, its partners Asia Express & OCS, DCV, Azpetrol Ltd and SINAM.

The event will be administered in three sessions. The first part will be dedicated to outcomes of economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan. The second session will focus on development of oil and gas sector in Caspian basin countries and the third session will cover projects in non-oil sector (finance, transportation, ICT, agrarian industry and tourism) and their perspectives in world market.