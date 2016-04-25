Baku hosts international oil conference

Baku. 25 April.REPORT.AZ/ Today SOCAR 'Caspian and Central Asia: Trade, logistics, oil refining and petrochemicals' 4-day international practical conference, which is being held with the support of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), jointly organized by Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and British əConfidence Capital' company on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, has started in Baku.

Report informs, over 150 participants, including 70 specialists and experts from 19 countries, 23 from Azerbaijan attend the event.

Representatives of the state and government, SOCAR, including heads of various structures of SOCAR, MPs, representatives of companies of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Georgia, experts from different countries attend today's plenary meeting.

The conference will be held in 9 sessions devoted to various issues. The sessions on the following topics "Modern trends in the spheres of oil and chemical industry in Azerbaijan", "Macroeconomic overview of the oil and gas market and the market in Central Asia and the Caspian region", "Assessment of the status and prospects of development of the logistics corridor for energy supplies", "The gas market in the region", "Review of oil and gas industry of the Caspian countries: mining, oil refining, consumption, imports, exports", "Practical aspects of oil and oil products trade in the region", "Development of oil refining and petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan", "Development of oil refining and petrochemical industry in the Caspian region and Central Asia", "New technology and production efficiency" will deliver various reports of speakers and discussions.

The conference also will organize visits to SOCAR production facilities for foreign specialists.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov noted that the aim of the conference is successful propaganda of the oil strategy, attracting the attention of specialists in the development of Azerbaijan, networking with representatives of different countries, ensuring the exchange of information between SOCAR and international partners.