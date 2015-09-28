Baku hosts international oil and gas forum

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ III Azerbaijan and Caspian Oil and Gas Week started today in Baku.

Report informs, the organizer of the three-day event is a British organization of Business Research Olive Kinross.

Oil and gas week will bring together more than 250 representatives.The event will focus on energy resources of the Caspian Sea, in particular, the large oil and gas deposits of the Azerbaijan sector of gas condensate fields "Shahdeniz", "Absheron", various energy projects, gas exports from "Shah Deniz-2" to Europe, "Southern Gas Corridor" project and the processes taking place in the international energy market.