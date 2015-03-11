Baku hosts International Energy Forum

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosts III International Caspian Energy Forum (Caspian Energy Forum-2015). Report informs the forum was opened by the President of the Caspian Energy Forum Telman Aliyev.

Speaking about the purposes of the forum T.Aliyev noted that the main goal - is to establish a dialogue between the business structures and government organizations.

Then the first session of the forum started.The session, chaired by the vice-speaker of Milli Majlis Valeh Aleskerov, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev gave a speech.He informed the participants about the environmental policy of the government of Azerbaijan and the work done in this work area.

According to Farhad Aliyev, work done to improve the ecological state of the territory of 893 hectares, As part of the policy to improve the environmental situation in the area of 122 hectares new woodlands were created.

Forum consisting of three sessions will continue one day.