Baku hosts SOCAR 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum - UPDATED

© Report.az

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the SOCAR 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum - Refining, Petrochemicals, Trading, Logistics.

Report informs, the forum will end on April 28.

The event is helding with joint organizational support of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Baku Higher OIl School and British Confidence Capital Ltd.

The forum is dedicated to the 94th anniversary of birth of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The focus of SOCAR International Forum is detailed coverage of the existing crude, gas, petrochemicals and refined product markets of the Caspian region and Central Asia. Programme highlights main export markets from these regions, specifics of the domestic and export demand, trade flows and logistical infrastructure including oil ports, pipelines and railways.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that up to 100 representatives from 18 countries are attending the forum.

***

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Valeh Alasgarov noted that Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of effective cooperation with the Caspian states: "Azerbaijan managed to bring Caspian oil and gas to world markets. Azeri oil is exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk, Baku-Supsa, Baku-Ceyhan pipelines. Tbilisi-Erzurum began gas transporting to Georgia and Turkey. Now TANAP and TAP projects are being realized and Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to Europe."