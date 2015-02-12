​Baku hosts first meeting of the Advisory Board of the Southern Gas Corridor

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted first meeting of the Advisory Board of the Southern Gas Corridor project. Report informs, the opening of the meeting was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Shevchovich and Ministers of Energy of the participating countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Italy, Bulgaria.

The specific recommendations for the implementation of the project are expected to be featured at the meeting.

The Southern Gas Corridor project with the price of 45 billion dollars, involves the creation of a single energy transportation network, which includes already operating South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) pipeline, which are planned to be constructed. Gas Corridor will stretch almost 2 thousand kilometers from Baku to the south of Italy and will be held on the territory of Georgia, Turkey, Greece and Albania.