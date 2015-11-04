Baku hosts Caspian Technical Conference

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosts II Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition (SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exibition) with the organizational support of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Report informs, the conference-exhibition will run up to November 6.

This is the first technical conference dedicated to the latest technologies needed for the next stage of development of Azerbaijani oil and gas industry. The event is supported by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and sponsored by BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Nobel Upstream, Schlumberger, Statoil and Total.

The first event was held last year in Astana (Kazakhstan).

SPE - a non-profit professional organization whose technicians engaged in the development and production in the field of energy. SPE serves more than 143 thousand members from 147 countries.

SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge in the field of exploration and production of oil and gas and provides services through its publications, events, training courses, and electronic resources on the site www.spe.org.