Baku hosts the Caspian Oil&Gas 2017 exhibition

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today launches the Caspian Oil&Gas 2017, the 24th International Exhibition and Conference.

Report informs, Baku Expo Center will play host to this largest energy sector event in the Caspian region from 31 May- to 3 June 2017. Over more than two decades, the exhibition has recognised as the platform for establishing reliable business relationships, closing valuable contracts and successfully implementing projects. Each year, the exhibition is attended by more than 10,000 local and international professionals. The participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the exhibition’s opening ceremony testifies to its high status. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) both show invaluable support for Caspian Oil&Gas. The exhibitions and conference are organised by Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.

Annually the exhibition and conference bring together high-ranking guests who take part in the opening ceremony. Among VIP guests this year will be Ms. Robin Dunnigan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Bureau of Energy Resources (USA), Minister of Petroleum of Angola Mr. José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos, Deputy Energy Minister of Romania Julian-Robert Tudorache and others.

This year the Caspian Oil&Gas exhibition and conference will bring together 289 companies from 30 countries including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, and others. Italy will hold national stand. Newcomers, making up 15% of exhibitors, include companies from the UK, Romania, the USA and other countries.

The event’s status is reaffirmed by its line-up of leading Azerbaijani companies and leaders in the oil and gas industry sponsoring the exhibition and conference. Traditionally Caspian Oil&Gas exhibition’s Platinum Sponsor is SOCAR, the Gold Sponsors is BP, and the Silver Sponsor is Turkish Petroleum. Among the Bronze sponsors are Azeri M-İ Drilling Fluids, Baku Steel Company, AZFEN, Caspian Drilling Company Ltd, Caspian Marine Services (CMS), Global Energy Azerbaijan, RussNeft, SIMONE Research Group, Socar Polymer, Tekfen Construction. The General Media Partner is Caspian Energy International Media Group. Caspian Oil&Gas exhibition is also supported by the leading local and foreign news agencies, magazines and trade publications.

Exhibiting companies will present a wide range of equipment, services, innovative technologies for oil production and transporting energy resources, storage systems for oil and gas, platforms and floating drilling rigs, pipe laying and pipe security systems, and services. A series of stands will present technologies for fuel purification and production, from raw materials to the finished product. A large area will be dedicated to companies offering raw materials for the chemical industry.

The Caspian Oil&Gas conference is a traditional platform for discussing current topics in the oil and gas industry will take place from 1-2 June at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel. Bringing together leading companies’ senior managers, representatives of related ministries, and renowned industry experts, the oil and gas forum will provide the opportunity to share opinions on current issues in the oil and gas industry.

Around 400 delegates from 30 countries will take part at the conference.