Baku hosting 5th meeting of SGC Advisory Council - UPDATED-2

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 5th meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) has kicked off in the Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku.

Report informs that European Commissioner for Budget & Human Resources Gunther Oettinger delivered the speech at the meeting.

The 5th meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) continues with the plenary session.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economic Development of Italy Andrea Cioffi, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Sandra Oudkirk, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, advisor to the President of Turkmenistan Yagshygeldi Kakayev and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez made speeches at the session.

Report informs that the meeting will continue on three plenary sessions after opening ceremony and greeting speeches. At the first session, reports about works done for all segments of the SGC will be listened.

The second session, which will be moderated by EU Commissioner for Budget Gunther Oettinger and Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, envisages speeches of the ministers of the countries involved in the project. At the third session, perspectives of SGC’s extension with the connectors.

The participants of the meeting are planned to sign Joint Declaration and hold press conference.