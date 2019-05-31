Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli: ACG produced 3.5 billion barrels of oil during 25 years

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields produced 3.5 billion barrels of oil during 25 years, BP Vice President for Communications, External Affairs Strategy and Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, BP and companies in the consortium invested $36 billion in the ACG project. Totally, BP and companies in the consortium invested $72 billion in the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan.

He said that 44 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to the government.

Speaking about the BP’s personnel, Aslanbeyli said that 90% of employees in BP are Azerbaijani citizens. 63% in management are Aerbaijani citizens too.

"Totally, 67 Azerbaijanis work at BP’s in different countries around the world’,"Aslanbeyli said.