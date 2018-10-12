Bakcell supports German-Azerbaijani Business Forum 2018 on Energy & ICT

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has become a sponsor of the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum 2018 on Energy & ICT, held in Baku on 9th of October.

The forum was organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) in cooperation with the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss – Osteuropaverein der Deutschen Wirtschaft e.V.). The main focus of this year’s event was on reforms and perspectives of partnership in the Energy and ICT sectors. The forum aimed to present projects, proposals and needs of German and Azerbaijani companies in the Energy and ICT sectors and to identify current opportunities for cooperation in the respective industries.

High-level representatives of the Azerbaijani government and business community, as well as representatives of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Azerbaijan and leading German companies have attended the event. The guests have taken part in the panel discussions on the Innovation in the Energy Sector and ICT Driving Force for Economic Reforms.

Bakcell is a member of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) since the year 2018 and actively supports the chamber’s events and initiatives aimed at stimulating cooperation and partnership, as well as development of overall business environment in Azerbaijan.

Bakcell has been operating on the Azerbaijani market for over 20 years now and currently serves more than 3500 business customers across different industries. Bakcell is the largest corporate telecommunications services provider in many sectors of the economy. The Company provides high-quality telecom solutions to local and international companies operating in Azerbaijan. Professional staff of Bakcell is able to provide individual assistance to companies, local government bodies and organizations in every aspect of mobile communication. Bakcell helps the business customers to collaborate more effectively, operate more efficiently and engage better with their clients – connecting their people securely and reliably, thus contributing to development of economy and business sector in general.