"Azneftyağ" plant will be fully closed in 2018

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ After the commissioning of a new bitumen plant Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery in the summer of 2018, after the commissioning of a new bitumen plant in Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery equipment in "Azneftyağ" plant will be decommissioned.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President of Strategic Development, Tofig Gahramanov told reporters before a business forum organized by Caspian Business Club.

At the moment, several devices operating at "Azneftyağ" plant, two of them are engaged in the primary oil processing. At the same time bitumen plant operate with annual production of 250 thousand tons. "Azneftyağ" is an old plant and since last January it was legally taken out of service, but there are equipment still in operation", he said.

T.Gahramanov added that the rapid modernization work currently being carried out in the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery: "The construction of bitumen plant is a priority as a part of the modernization project.

According to him, in summer of 2018, a new 400 thousand tons of bitumen plant will be put into operation. Immediately after the currently operating "Azneftyağ" plant will be decommissioned, the cleaning work will be carried out and the area will be given to "White City" project.