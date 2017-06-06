'Azneft' to construct new platforms for increasing production and expand drilling operations

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The main tasks of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2017 will be construction of new platforms for increasing production and expanding drilling operations.

Report informs, "Azneft" Director General Dashgin Iskenderov told in his interview with “Caspian Energy” magazine.

According to him, the output will be increased due to continued drilling, mainly at such highly prospective fields as Gunashli (shallow water), Bulla-Deniz, West Absheron, construction of new platforms (#12 on the Bulla-Deniz field, #620 at the Neft Dashlary field, #10 and #54 at the West Absheron field), drilling of new wells, continued geological and technical measures at the wells from the transition fund and re-commissioning of wells from the idling well stock.

"At the same time modernization of the onshore and offshore infrastructure is underway at a fast pace. Efforts will be continued to stabilize production as part of the basic commitment to ensure safe and reliable operations in the Caspian. New technologies will be used to maintain stable production and increase it. To this end, it is planned to continue to use light pyrolysis resins, which are local waste products, and to expand the use of “padus devices” for cleaning lift wells as a main method against paraffin deposits. These steps are aimed at stabilizing and increasing oil production", D. Iskenderov added.

"Azneft" Director General stressed that these steps are aimed at stabilizing and increasing oil production. He added that sidetrack drilling is planned in order to increase oil production at old wells of the fields operated for a long time.