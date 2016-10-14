"Azneft" PU produces more gas than forecasted

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September of this year, 4,704 mln tons of oil produced by 'Azneft' Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was told in the 'Azneft' Production Union, task has been fulfilled in accordance with production plan.

According to report, during 9 months of the year, indicators displayed a growth in gas production. Thus, however, production of 4,1 bln cubic meters of gas planned during the analogical period of 2016, this figure was equal to 4,2 bln cubic meters. The plan was fulfilled by 100,9%: 'Azneft' PU has successfully fulfilled the plan, set for repair of wells. Numerous drilling was carried out. Number of oil and gas wells were put into operation. During 9 months of the year, on the basis of the order of "Azneft", 43 wells drilled and put into operation. 78,000 tons of oil was produced as a result of the drilling of new wells."

During 9 months, fund of inactive wells 77 wells put into operation against 55 planned wells. Although 16.9 mln tons of oil planned to be produced, actual production reached 39.5 tons which is in fact more by 22.6 thousand tons than planned: "Conducting geological and technical measures is of great importance in order to maintain and increase production level of oil and gas. For this aim, 469 geological measures were taken from the beginning of the year. As a result, 146 thousand tons of oil produced, which is more by 15.8 million tons than forecasted. As a result of technical and technological measures, 39.8 million tons of oil have been produced against planned 32.6 million tons."